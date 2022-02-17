Alaska hacked out a tough 80-74 win against Rain or Shine a day after its team owner announced its impending exit from the league.

Import Olu Ashaolu paved the way for the Aces' victory with 23 points, 16 rebounds and 4 assists.

Ashaolu said the team has decided to fight on despite news that their stay in the league will come to an end soon.

"For me... understanding that the Aces are one of the storied franchises, it's a sad day that this team is leaving the PBA. We can do things: Go sorry for ourselves or let's go with a bang. That's our mentality," he said.

