After FIBA window, TNT to play 3 PBA games in one week

The TNT Tropang GIGA's packed schedule continues. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- There will be very little respite for the TNT Tropang GIGA after the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

The Tropang GIGA are set to play their fourth game in a week on Friday, when they take on the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

The next week, a handful of TNT players are set to bolster the national team when Gilas Pilipinas competes in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Araneta Coliseum. Gilas will also have a packed schedule, with four games in a five-day span from February 24-28, including two meetings against rival South Korea.

They return to the PBA on March 4, Friday, with a game against the Blackwater Bossing. They will play three games in the final week of the elimination round, with a date against TerraFirma on March 9 before they wrap up their schedule against NorthPort on March 11.

Chot Reyes, who coaches both Gilas and TNT, said on Wednesday night that their grueling schedule has had an impact on the team but it's no excuse for them.

"Of course it is a factor, but we had a long talk about it before the resumption of the tournament, and we said, if we're going to go far in this tournament, we're going to face a schedule like this anyway, playing four games in seven days," he said.

"Might as well get used to it, and prepare for it," Reyes added.

TNT had lost back-to-back games to Magnolia and Phoenix Super LPG before bouncing back on Wednesday against the San Miguel Beermen.

While Gilas plays in the FIBA window, the PBA will continue with the Governors' Cup, with games shifting to the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

On February 24, when Gilas plays Korea, it will be Meralco vs. TerraFirma and NorthPort vs. Magnolia in the PBA. The next day, Gilas will play India while the PBA features a doubleheader of NLEX vs. Rain or Shine, and Blackwater vs. Barangay Ginebra.

Gilas plays New Zealand on February 27, the same day that the PBA holds Ginebra vs. TerraFirma and Magnolia vs. San Miguel.

