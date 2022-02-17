16-year-old Caelum Harris joins Gilas program

MANILA, Philippines -- In a major boost to the national team program, promising teenager Caelum Harris has joined Gilas Pilipinas, effective immediately.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced on Thursday that the 16-year-old Filipino-American will join the Gilas program by early March.

Already standing at 6-foot-7, Harris will join the national team in multiple tournaments that it will join in the run-up to the FIBA World Cup 2023.

"We're very seriously building for the future and having Caelum is just the first step in this direction," said SBP president Al Panlilio of Harris, who hails from Nashville, Tennessee.

Harris acquired his Philippine passport before turning 16, and has enjoyed summer visits to Cebu where his family traces their roots. According to the SBP, his grandmother still lives in Marigondon, Cebu.

Harris has also been in contact with Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes, who appreciates the versatility and athletic ability of the teenager.

"Caelum is expected to be a mainstay of SBP's long-term program as he develops into one of the pillars of the National Team even beyond the 2023 World Cup," the federation said.

