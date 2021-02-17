WNBA-bound Chanelle Molina wants to play for PH 'when time is right'

MANILA, Philippines -- Even as she chases her dream of playing in the WNBA, Filipino-American guard Chanelle Molina is not closing her doors on a possible stint with the Philippine women's national team.

"I get asked that question a lot, will I ever play for the Philippines," said Molina during an interview with FilAm Nation Select.

"When the time is right, I feel like I wanna represent the country, my country, and play for the Philippines," she said.

Molina is already looking to represent the country in the best women's basketball league in the world.

Last week, she was signed to a training camp contract by the WNBA's Indiana Fever, catching their attention after a superb season with Sweden's Norrkoping Dolphins.

Molina, who played for Washington State University in college, is averaging 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in her first pro season with the Dolphins.

If she makes it to the Fever's regular season roster, Molina will be the first player of Philippine descent to make it to the WNBA. Her parents Roselyn and Allan immigrated to Hawaii in their youth. She traces her roots to Ilocos Norte on her father's side of the family.

While she has yet to visit the Philippines, Molina is well aware of her heritage and understands that her achievement has had an impact on young Filipinas who dream of playing basketball.

"I'm representing the Filipino community and all those aspiring who wanna play basketball," she said. "I get a lot of messages from little girls, and they're always like, 'You're my idol. Represent.' Just all that."

"So it's bigger than basketball, for sure. Representing the Filipinos, and all the little girls aspiring to wanna be in my position. I'm glad that I'm representing them," she added.

For coach Patrick Aquino, the architect of the Gilas Pilipinas women's program, what's important is for Molina to continue pursuing her dreams. Even though it remains to be seen if and when she'll be able to suit up for Gilas, that she can potentially play in the WNBA will be a massive boost to Philippine basketball.

"I'm just happy for her," said Aquino. "I got to talk to her about what she wants and wish her good luck. Everybody's supporting her right now."

"Hopefully she gets into that line-up. It's gonna be great for Philippine basketball. Not just women's basketball, but Philippine basketball itself," he stressed.

