WATCH: Eumir Marcial takes break as Olympic boxer to channel Salt Bae

Watch more in iWantTFC

Complete with dark glasses, a chopping board, knife and, of course, the steak, Filipino Olympian Eumir Marcial channeled his inner Salt Bae as he prepared food for his fellow boxers in Los Angeles.

The meal was to celebrate the birthday of trainer Joven Jimenez, who handles world champion Jerwin Ancajas.

The two, together with Marcial and world-title contender Jonas Sultan, are currently quartered in one house in California, as they await for a shot to fight there.

Ancajas is eyeing to defend his world bantamweight throne.

Marcial's antics, uploaded on his Youtube channel, were a chance for them to lay back amid rigorous training.

But Marcial live up to the guy he was impersonating?

"Talagang masarap," said Ancajas, when asked about Marcial's so-called special steak. "Kita n'yo pinagpawisan ako? Ganoon kasarap."

Marcial later revealed, though, he did not cook.

"Ang talagang chef dito siya talaga (Brendan Gibbons). Si Salt Bae taga-hiwa lang," he said in jest.

FROM THE ARCHIVES