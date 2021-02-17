Volleyball: Possible training venues for PVL teams get GAB clearance

PVL and GAB officials during an inspection of a possible training venue. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- Teams of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) may soon get to begin in-person training after three possible venues were approved by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

PVL officials, headed by president Ricky Palou, joined GAB chairman Baham Mitra in an inspection of venues in San Juan and Mandaluyong to determine if they follow the guidelines set by the government.

"Chairman Baham was there to come see the venue. He has been very supportive. In fact, he has instructed his team to give full support to the teams and the league," said Palou.

Ronac Gym in Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong is the proposed venue for Creamline, Choco Mucho, and Perlas. Peak Form, on the other hand, is looking at Greenhills West Gym in San Juan.

PetroGazz will remain at its home base in the FilOil Flying V Centre, also in San Juan.

With GAB clearing all three venues, the teams must now seek permission from the local governments of Mandaluyong and San Juan to allow them to practice.

Once they get a go-signal, GAB will verify it so that teams can begin to train for the PVL Open Conference, slated to begin in the second quarter of the year.

Petro Gazz also offered the Filoil Flying V Centre to accommodate the other teams looking for a place to practice.

"If the teams are looking for a venue, Filoil said to just call them and they'll try to accommodate them," said Palou.

The PVL brass is set to meet with officials of Cignal, PLDT, and Bali Pure on Thursday.

Related video: