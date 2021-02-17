PSL says beach volleyball tourney on track, but will F2 Logistics compete?

Mich Morente and Fritz Gallenero have represented F2 Logistics in the PSL Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup, but it remains to be seen if the team will compete in this year's edition of the event. Handout

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Superliga (PSL) is determined to push through with its Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup later this month in Subic, but there are plenty of questions regarding the participating teams.

PSL chairman Philip Ella "Popoy" Juico said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday that eight teams will compete in the beach volleyball tournament that will take place in Subic Bay from February 26 to 28.

They plan for the teams to be in Subic no later than February 24, upon which they'll undergo a swab test and be quarantined for a day.

"We're waiting for the guidelines," said Juico. "We're just hoping it comes soon. We're hoping they will still allow us to play."

"In the meantime, we have already received the approval of the venue host, the SBMA, which is very important, and the Region 3 Task Force," he added. "SBMA is the local government, the host LGU, and the LGU has a lot to say about the staging, the conduct, the monitoring of the tournament."

Juico said that Sta. Lucia and United Auctioneers will each field two teams, while Toby's Sport and Bacolod will send one each.

He also said that F2 Logistics will send a team to the beach volleyball tournament, but this claim was disputed by team captain Aby Maraño during an online interview on Wednesday.

"Hindi pa nga nagte-training… Hindi papayag sila coach na sumali… Kailan (ang laro)? February 27? Beach volleyball na? Diyos ko, hindi papayag," said Maraño, who represented F2 Logistics in the PSL beach volleyball tilt in 2017.

"Never in my wildest dream na magpapagdala, tapos hindi ready," she insisted. "I doubt, I highly doubt talaga."

In 2018 and 2019, Mich Morente and Fritz Gallenero represented F2 Logistics in the beach volleyball competition. Another player who can potentially suit up for the Cargo Movers in beach volleyball is Tin Tiamzon, but Maraño pointed out that she is still in the United States.

Petron has won the last three editions of the Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup. However, they are one of three teams that have taken a leave of absence from the PSL this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

