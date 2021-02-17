PBA: Versatile Abueva will fit right in with Hotshots, assures Magnolia coach

MANILA, Philippines -- Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero has no doubts that Calvin Abueva will make an immediate impact for the Hotshots after "The Beast" joined their team in a blockbuster trade.

The Hotshots acquired Abueva in a trade that sent point guard Chris Banchero and two draft picks to the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters, but Victolero stressed that the trade was fair for both sides.

"Both teams agreed doon sa gagawing trade. Mabilis lang din kasi, I mean it's a fair trade," Victolero told ABS-CBN News.

The coach said he was quick to give his approval for the trade when it was proposed to him, as he knows that they can use a player of Abueva's caliber.

"Yun 'yung kulang namin, 'yun 'yung position na kulang namin," Victolero explained. "He can play multiple positions, 2, 3 and 4."

Magnolia has a surplus of guards and Victolero's backcourt rotation is among the best in the PBA. But in acquiring Abueva, they shored up one of the holes in their roster and gained a player who can do a little bit of everything on the court.

In the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, Abueva made a highly-anticipated return from a yearlong suspension, and promptly put up big numbers for Phoenix Super LPG. He averaged 15.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, in the process becoming a contender for Best Player of the Conference.

Victolero is confident that Abueva can bring that energy and production to Magnolia.

"I think Calvin learned a lot doon sa experience niya before. And, I think nakausap ko naman siya, na talagang sinasabi niya na ganoon, na willing naman siya to change, and to improve," said Victolero, referring to the on-court and off-court issues that led to Abueva's suspension from the PBA.

"Nakita naman natin 'yun sa bubble eh, pinakita naman niya talaga na kaya niyang gawin. And 'pag ginawa niya, mas more focused pa siya, so mas marami pa siyang nako-contribute," he added.

More than his numbers, Abueva also brings intangibles to their team -- things that cannot be encapsulated by the box score or raw stats, Victolero said.

"Calvin is Calvin," he stressed. "'Yung nabibigay niya, 'yung wala sa stats eh. 'Yung hustle points, 'yung energy, even 'yung never say die spirit niya, 'yung leadership."

"So, kumbaga, hindi mawawala sa kanya 'yun. So 'yung DNA ni Calvin na 'yun, 'yung motor niya, 'yun talaga siya eh."

In Magnolia, Abueva will reunite with his former collegiate teammate, Ian Sangalang, as well as Jio Jalalon and Mark Barroca, who played with "The Beast" in the Philippine national team. Another Hotshot, Rome dela Rosa, also played with Abueva in Alaska.

With several former teammates set to welcome him, Abueva should have no trouble adjusting and learning Magnolia's system, Victolero said.

"'Yung ginagawa namin, halos madali na lang para kay Calvin kasi 'yun naman siya, 'yun naman ang laro niya," he said.

