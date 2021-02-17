PBA: Phoenix ships Abueva to Magnolia, acquires Banchero

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) In a shock move, the Phoenix Super LPG on Wednesday traded star forward Calvin Abueva to the Magnolia Hotshots in exchange for point guard Chris Banchero and two draft picks.

The PBA announced the approval of the trade, which also sees Phoenix acquire the Hotshots' first and second round picks in the upcoming Rookie Draft. The Fuel Masters now own the sixth and 18th overall picks.

Magnolia, meanwhile, also received Phoenix's first round pick in the deal. They will be picking 10th overall.

It was a surprise move for the Fuel Masters, as Abueva had signed a three-year contract extension with the team following an excellent campaign in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

In his return from a yearlong suspension, Abueva averaged 15.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, while helping Phoenix Super LPG reach the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Banchero normed 10.8 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.9 boards per game for the Hotshots while sharing backcourt duties with Paul Lee, Mark Barroca, and Jio Jalalon.