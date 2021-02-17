NBA: Zion Williamson scores 31 as Pelicans trounce Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) passes in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. File photo. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Zion Williamson scored 31 points as the New Orleans Pelicans salvaged the final game of a four-game road trip by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 144-113 on Tuesday night.

The Pelicans, who allowed an average of 132 points in losses against Chicago, Dallas and Detroit, took control by allowing 49 points total in the second and third quarters.

Josh Hart came off the bench to score a season-high 27 and Willy Hernangomez had 14 off the bench as the Pelicans' reserves outscored the Grizzlies' reserves 57-30, and all 13 Pelicans who played scored. Brandon Ingram scored 22 and Lonzo Ball had 13 as the Pelicans scored a season-high.

New Orleans, which defeated visiting Memphis 118-109 on Feb. 6, beat the Grizzlies for a fifth consecutive time over the last two seasons.

Ja Morant scored 28, Kyle Anderson had 19, Dillon Brooks added 18 and Jonas Valanciunas had 10 for the Grizzlies.

New Orleans had a five-point halftime lead and Memphis twice pulled within one point early in the third quarter, but couldn't get even.

Williamson hit a 3-pointer and beat the shot clock to make a basket from the lane as the Pelicans took a 79-73 lead midway through the quarter.

Hart made a 3-pointer and Williamson added a layup to push the lead to 90-76.

JJ Redick scored the final seven points of the quarter as New Orleans extended the lead to 101-81.

The Pelicans increased the lead to 23 before the Grizzlies closed within 117-99 on Brooks' 3-pointer with 7:36 remaining.

Hart converted a three-point play and Ingram made a 3-pointer to put New Orleans in command with a 127-104 lead.

Morant scored 10 points and Williamson was scoreless as Memphis took a 30-19 lead.

Williamson scored six of his points and had one of his three assists in the final minute as New Orleans closed within 32-29 at the end of the first quarter.

The Pelicans scored 12 consecutive points to take a 51-48 lead. They built the lead to as many as eight points twice before taking a 63-58 halftime lead.