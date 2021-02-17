NBA: D'Angelo Russell to miss 4-6 weeks after knee surgery

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) dribbles past San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Daniel Dunn, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery and miss four-to-six weeks, the team announced Tuesday.

Russell, 24, will have the procedure to remove a loose body in his left knee.

Russell had only played in four games in February after dealing with quad issues before the knee issue cropped up. He last played Feb. 8, playing just six minutes and scoring six points. He has missed the past three games with leg soreness.

Russell, who is the team's third-leading scorer, is averaging 19.3 points per game in 20 contests (19 starts). He's in his first full season in Minnesota after getting traded to the T-Wolves from Golden State last season.

He's a career 17.6 points per game scorer.

The team also announced that Jarrett Culver (8.1 point per game) has been upgraded to on-court activity after spraining his ankle in a Jan. 25 game at Golden State. He could potentially return to game action late next week.