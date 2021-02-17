MMA: Why Belingon has high hopes for Lakay teammate Stephen Loman

After being Team Lakay’s lone bet in the loaded ONE bantamweight division, former champion Kevin Belingon now has company.

Last week, Stephen Loman signed with ONE Championship, before head coach Mark Sangiao confirmed that the 5-time MMA champion will be competing in Belingon’s weight class.

“I’m very happy and excited because right now we have another guy (from Team Lakay) in the bantamweight division,” Belingon said.

“I think he’ll fit in and fare well whoever he faces first because he’s a complete fighter. One thing I can say – expect fireworks.”

The excitement over Loman’s signing is warranted.

Loman enters the global stage with a 14-2 record, having won his last 8 bouts. But that same type of excitement is the reason why Loman should stay on his toes. And if he should forget, Belingon will be right there to remind him as he enters the newest chapter of his career.

“He has to stay focused and keep winning,” Belingon said. “That’s the only advice that I give to Stephen so he can reach his goals and become a champion in ONE in the future.”

Knowing Loman both professionally and personally, he expects his teammate to reach that goal and become the sixth world champion from the famed Team Lakay gym in Baguio City.

“He has a great attitude both inside and outside the gym,” Belingon said. “I believe he’s bound to be a champion in the future.”

FROM THE ARCHIVES