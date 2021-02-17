MMA: PH’s Rolando Dy headlines March Brave card with title shot at stake

Brave Combat Federation (CF) recently revealed the first main event of its return to Kombat Kingdom, which will culminate in a historic Brave CF 50 on April 1.

But before that, officials announced that a lightweight title eliminator bout between Kyrgyzstan’s Abdisalam Kubanychbek and the Philippines’ Rolando Dy will serve as the main event of Brave CF 47 on March 11 in Bahrain.

With a professional record of 17 wins and 3 losses, Kubanychbek arrived at Brave in 2019, and since then has quickly become one of the most prominent lightweight fighters in the promotion.

He earned back-to-back knockouts, against João Paulo Rodrigues and Vagif Askerov, and at Brave CF 46 in January submitted Jahongir Saidjamolov in the second round.

But the hype is no smaller when it comes to Dy, voted 2020 Brave CF fighter of the year, after beating Maciej Gierszewski and John Brewin in a two-month span.

A veteran MMA fighter, Dy, 29, has dominated the competition since he made the move to lightweight and earned the right to fight for a title shot.

Brave CF 47 will be the first of 4 events taking place at Kombat Kingdom within a 21-day span.

The series of fight nights will continue until April 1, when Brave hosts its 50th edition.