Coach Brian Shaw on Kai Sotto's return: 'We'll cross that bridge when we get to it'

Team Ignite coach Brian Shaw has yet to have a discussion regarding Kai Sotto's return to the team.

The Filipino teenager returned to the United States on Sunday, after his supposed stint with the Philippine national basketball team was scuppered due to changes in the schedule of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

Sotto, 18, is now looking to join Team Ignite in their campaign in the NBA G League, which is being held at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando. The team currently has a 4-0 win-loss record.

After Monday's 97-90 victory over Iowa, Shaw was again asked about Sotto's status.

"I haven't had any conversation at all about that. I'm concerned with coaching the guys that we have here," said Shaw.

"I'm sure that will be taken care of by our front office," the coach added. "We'll cross that bridge when we get to it."

Shaw previously said that Sotto's situation will be handled by "people that are above my pay grade."

Even before Sotto left for the Philippines, Shaw had made it clear that he believes the Filipino teenager would have been better served by staying with Team Ignite.

The team, composed of high-profile NBA prospects and a handful of veterans, is among the 16 teams playing in the G League season. Already, players like Jonathan Kuminga and Fil-American guard Jalen Green are drawing attention for their play in the competition.

"I still believe that the competition he will be playing here in the bubble will be better competition than what he will be playing there," Shaw previously said when informed of Sotto's decision to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

