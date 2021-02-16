Boxing: Grieving Petecio dedicates Olympic pursuit to late friend, ex-teammate

Olympic boxing prospect Nesthy Petecio has been grieving over the death of former teammate Alexcel Dargantes.

The 2019 world champion expressed her loss through a series of posts on social media account.

"REST IN PARADISE BUDDY! Alexcel Dargantes 😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔

Wala nakoy solid kaayo kasabayan nako mag kape (Wala na akong ka-close na kasamang magkape), wala ng taong excited at tuwang tuwa kapag alam na pabalik na akong Baguio," said Petecio in one of her posts.

Dargantes died Saturday in Baguio City, where she stayed after leaving the team. She was 24.

Petecio, who hopes to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, is dedicating her campaign to Dargantes.

"Abangan mo ako sa Olympics, buddy a?.. Alam ko sabawat laro ko ngayon sasabayan niya ako," said Petecio.

