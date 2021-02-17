Boxing: Gov’t regulator vows protocols to be followed in Biñan world title bout

Games and Amusement Board (GAB) chairman Baham Mitra said on Wednesday that his office will make sure all COVID-19 protocols will be observed during the world-title clash between former champion Vic Saludar and unbeaten Robert Paradero in Biñan city, Laguna Friday.

The match, for the World Boxing Association minimumweight belt, will be the first world title fight hosted by the country during the pandemic.

"All protocols are observed. Fourteen-day quarantine, testing before the fight, GAB venue inspection, (modified general community quarantine) requirement and LGU permit," said Mitra.

"Having a world championship fight is a big honor even if fighters and officials are all local. This shows the Filipino athlete and officials are as good as the rest of the world.

"It's also a chance for us to showcase our fighters, officials and safety preparedness."

This will be the second chance at a world title for Saludar, who used to own the World Boxing Organization title in the same weight class.

Paradero will be fighting for a world championship for the first time.

The last time two Filipinos clashed for a world title was when Pedro Taduran scored a fourth-round stoppage of Samuel Salva to win the IBF minimumweight belt in 2019.

The 3 other all-Filipino world title bouts were between Pancho Villa and Clever Sencio (flyweight) in 1925, Jerwin Ancajas and Jonas Sultan (junior bantamweight) in 2018, and Donnie Nietes and Aston Palicte (junior bantamweight) in 2018.

Villa, Ancajas and Nietes won their respective bouts.

The Biñan fight is a milestone of sorts because it will be the first world title bout since the pandemic broke out.

"That's why we don't want any incidents to happen as it may have an effect on other sports here. And since it's a world championship pati na din rest of the world," Mitra said.

The Saludar-Paradero fight was originally scheduled on September 26, 2020 then moved to December 5 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It was rescheduled again to January 30, but due to Saludar's travel quarantine restrictions from South Cotabato, it was finally moved to February 20.

FROM THE ARCHIVES