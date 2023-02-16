PVL: PLDT topples Army to pick up 1st win

From PVL.ph

The PLDT High Speed Hitters notched their first win by dropping Army-Black Mamba in straight sets, 25-19, 25-12, 25-21, Thursday night in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Mean Mendrez fired 11 points on 9 attacks and two blocks for the High Speed Hitters. Dell Palomata added 9 points, including two blocks.

Jovie Prado chipped in 9 points, 12 digs, and 12 receptions.

The Lady Troopers managed to pull close, 17-18, in the third set and stayed within striking distance at 21-23, but Jovie Prado unloaded a kill and Rhea Dimaculangan delivered an ace to complete the straight-sets domination.

Royse Tubino topscored for Army-Black Mamba with 8 points and 5 receptions.

Nene Bautista had 7 points and 10 digs in a losing effort.

This loss marked the 15th consecutive loss for the Lady Troopers since last year.