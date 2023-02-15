The winner of the F2 Logistics-Chery Tiggo clash will join Creamline at the top of the league standings. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- F2 Logistics and Chery Tiggo are staying on an even keel ahead of their showdown on Thursday in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.

The Crossovers and the Cargo Movers both have 2-0 records in the tournament, with the winner of Thursday's match at the PhilSports Arena joining the Creamline Cool Smashers at the top of the league standings.

For both teams, however, their focus is on the need for improvement and consistency even as they celebrate their unbeaten starts.

"It's really more of maintaining and keeping ourselves talaga grounded, na kailangan namin nga, sabi ko nga, consistency in all aspects," said Chery Tiggo head coach Aaron Velez. "Not only physically, mentally, spiritually. Even our maintenance ng mga kailangan naming gawin sa volleyball skills."

"We're [only] as good as our last game," he pointed out. "Sa larong PVL, hindi kami pwedeng maging kampante."

Chery Tiggo is coming off a 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12 win over Army Black Mamba last Saturday.

F2 Logistics, for its part, completed a 25-22, 25-23, 25-18 sweep of Akari also on Saturday to keep their unbeaten slate. Afterward, star opposite spiker Kianna Dy noted that they started slow against the Power Chargers before pulling away late in the sets.

"I think that's something we have to work on. Kailangan sa start pa lang, laban agad, hindi 'yung kapa-kapa pa. So we're gonna work on it sa training," she said.

Both teams are looking forward to testing themselves against each other, especially as there is a level of familiarity between them. Velez previously worked with F2 Logistics coach Regine Diego in the National University volleyball program.

"I think it's really going to be an interesting match. I've worked with Coach Regine in the past, and also I'm always looking forward for a good, competitive, and aggressive match with Coach Regine," he said.

"I think kung sino ang maganda ang preparation, kung sino ang pinaka-magandang mindset will have an edge. Kaya ite-treat namin sila with all respect," he also said.

Diego, for her part, said they must work on themselves first before focusing on their game plan against the Crossovers.

"Basically, kailangan namin mag-start sa sarili namin. Linisin namin 'yung mga nakikita pa naming dumi sa team," she said. "Ang dami pang adjustments kaming ginagawa eh. So, focus muna on ourselves."

"Kaunting lagay ng parang kaunting information sa Chery Tiggo, adjust. Ganoon din. Just one game at a time," she added.

Opening serve is at 4 p.m.

