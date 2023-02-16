PVL: Dominant Chery Tiggo mows down F2 Logistics

From PVL.ph

Chery Tiggo scored a decisive win by sweeping F2 Logistics, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16, to re-join Creamline on top of the standings in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena on Thursday.

Buding Duremdes put up 13 excellent receptions and 25 excellent digs to pave the way for the Crossovers' dominant win over the Cargo Movers.

Mylene Paat finished with 22 points, including 20 on attacks, defying F2 Logistics’ net defense. Shaya Adorador added 13 points while EJ Laure and Cza Carandang backed them up with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

“We just did what our coaches have been telling us,” said Duremdes.

“I’m so proud (of the ladies) and how they worked hard,” said Chery Tiggo coach Aaron Velez. “Wala kang mapi-pinpoint. 'Yung puso na binigay nila ngayon, talagang inialay nila sa isa’t-isa.”

The Crossovers attacked consistently, converting 54 of their 143 attempts. The Cargo Movers also came up with 142 attempts in spikes, but only earned 22 points as the former’s floor defense held up all game.

So outclassed were F2 Logistics that Myla Pablo’s nine-point effort proved to be the best for the team.

“We know F2 is not an easy opponent, kaya talagang overwhelming ito (win),” said Velez.