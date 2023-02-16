Magnolia shrugged off a slow start to close out NLEX, 119-103, and pick up a third straight victory in the PBA Governors' Cup on Thursday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Hotshots remained undefeated with Antonio Hester as their import, leading by as much as 21 points after going all out in the second half.

Hester finished with 37 points while Paul Lee and Jio Jalalon added 18 and 17, respectively.

Chito Victolero credited Lee's role in their defensive adjustments during the second half. With Lee's help, they limited Wayne Selden's touches in the last two quarters.

"Ginawa 'yun ni Paul e. Siya mismo nagsabi na gusto niyang (bantayan) yung import," said Victolero. "At kilala naman natin si Paul, pag sinabi niya, kaya niya. Kilala natin si Paul. He's a two-way player, 'di lang natin napapansin."

With Selden leading NLEX's offense, the Road Warriors controlled the tempo in the first two quarters for a 50-49 halftime advantage. This forced Magnolia to devise a defensive strategy for the second half.

Victolero also cited the huge role played by their import Antonio Hester, who was their dominant force inside the shaded lane.

"Big factor is big Hes. Everybody's enjoying the game kasi kasundo niya ang lahat. Nageenjoy siya sa mga kasamahan niya," said Victolero.

Selden ended up with 25 markers for NLEX which fell to 4-2, while Brian Ganuelas-Rosser had 20.

Magnolia, meanwhile, improved to 3-3.

The Scores:

MAGNOLIA 119 – Hester 37, Lee 18, Jalalon 17, Barroca 13, Dionisio 13, Abueva 10, Corpuz 4, Escoto 4, Dela Rosa 3, Ahanmisi 0, Reavis 0, Wong 0, Laput 0

NLEX 103 – Selden Jr. 25, Ganuelas-Rosser 20, Rosales 19, Trollano 16, Alas 15, Semerad 4, Gabo 2, Pascual 0

QUARTERS: 25-29, 49-50, 88-79, 119-103

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.