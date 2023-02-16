A short-handed Rain or Shine team pulled off a 120-118 win against a hard fighting Terrafirma side on Thursday in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Despite playing without an import, the Elasto Painters managed to thwart a comebacking Dyip in the final minutes as Terrafirma managed to tie the score at 118-all with 25 seconds remaining.

But Rey Nambatac managed to find an open man under the basket as Santi Santillan snuck in an easy shot to push Rain or Shine ahead with a second remaining.

With the victory, the Elasto Painters improved to 2-4, same as the Dyip.

