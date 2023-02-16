PBA: Import-less Rain or Shine pulls off stunner vs Terrafirma

A short-handed Rain or Shine pulled off a 120-118 win against Terrafirma on Thursday in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Despite playing without an import, the Elasto Painters managed to thwart the comebacking Dyip in the final minutes as Terrafirma managed to tie the score at 118-all with 25 seconds remaining.

But Rey Nambatac managed to find an open man under the basket as Santi Santillan snuck in an easy shot to push Rain or Shine ahead with a second remaining.

Andrei Caracut fired a career-high 25, including 6-of-8 three-point shooting, while Santillan shot 21. Veteran Gabe Norwood delivered 18 points, his highest output in the last three seasons - and Rey Nambatac fired 14 to go with 7 assists.

Yeng Guiao's charges stepped up to the plate with Greg Smith out of action with FIBA yet to issue his clearance to play.

Last Sunday, ROS managed to field Smith last Sunday in a 122-114 victory over Blackwater while the team was working on his documentation.

"Naghahanda kami with Greg, gameplan involved him heavily, especially with him being familiar with (Dyip counterpart). Jordan Williams. Yung nga lang nagkaproblema. The talk in the dugout was for everyone to make a contribution, step up and make an effort," said Guiao.

"We feel good about our locals as long as we're running our system, putting in the effort. Naramdaman ko, the guys were determined to win even without Greg."

With the victory, the Elasto Painters improved to 2-4, same as the Dyip.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

