Obiena places 10th in France pole vault tilt

Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines in action during the Men’s pole vault competition at the IAAF Diamond League meeting at the stade Charlety in Paris, France, 28 August 2021. Christophe Petit Tesson, EPA-EFE



Pole vaulter EJ Obiena ended a string of podium finishes after falling behind in the Meeting Hautes-de-France Pas-de-Calais at the Arena Stade Couvert de Liévin on Thursday (Manila time).

The Filipino Olympian failed to clear 5.82 meters after needing two tries to hurdle 5.64 meters.

World No. 1, Sweden's Mondo Duplantis, topped the competition by clearing 6.01 metes.

Italy's Claudio Stecchi won silver with 5.82 meters, followed by Australia’s Kurtis Marschall and USA’s Jacob Wooten who are tied at third (5.82 meters).

In his previous outing, Obiena finished second in the ISTAF Indoor meet behind Duplantis.

The Filipino already has three gold medal wins in the 2023 season with first-place finishes in the Orlen Copernicus Cup, Perche En Or and Orlen Cup.