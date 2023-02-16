MMA: Fritz Biagtan says ONE debut worth the wait

MANILA -- Fritz Biagtan’s journey in martial arts has taken him on quite a journey, but he’s finally reached his destination.

Biagtan gets his shot in ONE Championship against Adamkhonov Nurmuhammad in a three-round flyweight MMA bout at ONE Friday Fights on February 17 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, and he doesn’t plan on wasting the opportunity.

“I’m grateful and I feel so blessed that we’re already here on the big stage of MMA. It’s been a very long time,” Biagtan said. “The wait is worth it.”

The 27-year-old started his MMA journey in the Philippines, where he quickly made a name for himself as one of the best homegrown fighters – winning a championship in the country’s biggest local promotion.

This was also where he met the Zamboangas – his good friend Drex and eventual fiance Denice – and he’s been with them in their journey through MMA ever since, including one long and fruitful stay in Thailand.

Though he was focused on the striking arts during this time, Biagtan shared that he didn’t sideline his MMA training, working with different coaches and training partners abroad to hone his skills.

“In the time when I was out of the MMA stage, I went back to Muay Thai and kickboxing. During the pandemic, we were in Marrok Force in Thailand, and I had the chance to work with the best. I was working with the Zamboanga siblings and other great MMA fighters and grapplers,” he said.

“That’s the place where I sharpened my grappling skills, especially when I was working with coach DJ (Jackson) and coach Colton (Kielbasa). I can say we’re more rounded now.”

Now back in the Philippines and representing their own camp T-Rex MMA and Team Biagtan, the Filipino striker is excited to leave his mark in his ONE debut.

“I love it. I’m so happy that we’re finally building a team of T-Rex and Team Biagtan fighters in ONE Championship. The Zamboanga family is in ONE Championship now!” he said.

“This is a must-win [bout]. I cannot lose this fight. I’m looking forward to competing in the real big stage of ONE Championship. I’m so pumped up for this.”