The Philippine women's national football team in action against Wales in the Pinatar Cup 2023. Photo courtesy of the PFF.

The Philippine women's national football team absorbed a slim 1-0 loss against Wales in their first game of the Pinatar Cup 2023, Wednesday at the Pinatar Arena in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain [early Thursday in Manila].

The Filipinas were superb defensively all match long against a Wales team ranked 32nd in the world, but paid for an error late in the first half.

Dom Randle conceded a penalty after a clumsy tackle inside the box against Rhiannon Roberts in the final minute of the first half.

Kayleigh Green stepped up to take the penalty, and sent Olivia McDaniel the wrong way before slotting the ball into the bottom left corner.

It was the last kick of the first half, enough to give Wales a one-goal cushion.

Before that miscue by Randle, however, the Filipinas had frustrated a Welsh side that featured several players from top professional leagues in the world with Chelsea's Sophie Ingle serving as their team captain.

Wales dominated possession for most of the first half but could not make a breakthrough. They tried to push for a second goal in the second half, but once again the Filipinas remained resolute in defense.

Chances were few and far between for the Philippines, however. Katrina Guillou, sent in as a second half substitute, had a shot at goal two minutes into the second half but it was calmly collected by Safia Middleton-Patel. From there, the Filipinas' opportunities came off free kicks, but they were well taken care of by Wales' defense.

Ceri Holland, who plays for Liverpool in the Women's Super League, had Wales' best chance at a second goal in the 68th minute but her strike from the left wing was pushed out by McDaniel. The ensuing corner kick harmlessly fell on top of the goal.

The Filipinas are back in action on February 18 against Scotland, which is ranked 25th in the world.

Scotland is coming off a 2-0 loss to Iceland, which at No. 16 is the highest-ranked team in the Pinatar Cup.