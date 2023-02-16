Carl Tamayo (33) of the UP Fighting Maroons during their match against the De La Salle Green Archers for the opening games of the UAAP Season 85 held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 1, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Carl Tamayo relishes the opportunity of suiting up for the Ryukyu Golden Kings in Japan's B.League.

During his formal introduction as a player for Ryuku on Thursday, Tamayo admitted he could not pass up the opportunity of sharing the court with high-level players in the Japanese league.

"The opportunity to play internationally is everyone's dream especially in the Philippines," said the former University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroon.

In signing up with the Golden Kings, Tamayo joined the likes of Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks Jr. and Dwight Ramos among Filipino cagers who took their talent to Japan.

"It will be fun," said Tamayo about the prospect of facing fellow Filipinos in the B.League. "The players from the Philippines also inspire other players. They create opportunities for the Filipinos."

"Kiefer Ravena is the one who talked to me a lot, advised me about the culture in Japan... I look forward to it. As a young player, the experience playing against top players is good for me."

Ryukyu is a top tier team in the B.League with four championships under its name.

Tamayo said this experience will definitely help him develop as a player.



"Having a winning team means you have a great culture... Play for a wining team, I think there won't be any pressure. I just do what I could to help the team," he said.

Tamayo was the UAAP Rookie of the Year in Season 84, and a part of the Mythical Team in Season 85. He helped the Fighting Maroons win the championship as a freshman, where they ended a 36-year title drought.

In what turned out to be his final season with UP, the Fighting Maroons made it back to the finals but lost in three games to Ateneo de Manila University.

