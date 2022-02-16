Mikey Williams flipped the switch in the fourth quarter, scoring 22 points in that period alone to lift Talk 'N Text (TNT) to a 96-81 bounce-back win against San Miguel in the PBA Governors' Cup on Wednesday.

Williams' fourth quarter explosion was more than enough for the Tropang GIGA who took advantage of Orlando Johnson's measly performance for the Beermen.

San Miguel's replacement import, who is an NBA veteran, settled for 12 points and 5 rebounds against TNT.

Williams, on the other hand, finished with 30 points on 7-of-15 field goal shooting including 6 threes in the second half.

"I haven't played a good game in the last 2 games and I was really down on myself about it. My teammates, they kept telling me, keep shooting, keep doing what I'm doing, so that's what I did," said Williams.

TNT import Aaron Fuller had a double double of 22 points and 26 big rebounds, dealing the Beermen's third defeat in 6 games.

But coach Chot Reyes said the real story of the game was their defense, which was absent during their last two losses.

"Mikey did his job in the fourth quarter just like in the last game, but I thought it was the work of our big men containing JunMar (Fajardo), Ryan Reyes on Orlando Johnson, for Mikey's offense to matter in this game," he said.

"We didn't score anymore in this game compared to the previous two games. That means we played terrible defense the previous two games. We took focus on our defense and we were able to limit the other team and we won with the same production with same production that we had in the past two games."

Williams agreed.

"Our attention to details on defense definitely took over. We haven't played a full game and today we completed the mission," he said.

TNT improved to 3-4 in its third game in 5 days.