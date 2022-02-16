Yuka Saso of the Philippines plays her shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the 75th U.S. Women's Open Championship at Champions Golf Club Cypress Creek Course on December 13, 2020 in Houston, Texas. File photo. Jamie Squire, Getty Images/AFP.

MANILA, Philippines -- Champion golfer Yuka Saso returned to the Philippines on Tuesday, after two years of competing overseas.

The Fil-Japanese ace will be in the Philippines for 13 days before heading to SIngapore and Thailand for the resumption of the LPGA Tour next month.

Saso is currently ranked No. 7 in the world, having reached a high of No. 5 last October.

"Yuka will be in the Philippines from Feb. 15-27 but we are still figuring out all the details (of her trip)," according to Saso's handler, Sterling Sports Management.

Saso placed sixth and third in the first two LPGA events of the year, but missed the cut in the the LPGA Drive On Championship in Florida.

She will resume her campaign in the $1.7-million HSBC Women's World Championship, set for March 3-6 at Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong course. Thailand will host the $1.6-million Honda LPGA Thailand on March 10-13 at Pattaya's Old course in Chonburi.

"I learned a lot about the patience required by this sport and I am excited for my next event(s)," said Saso after her poor performance in the Drive On Championship.

But she is still wary of her chances, given the stacked field competing in Singapore and Thailand.

"I will have to play my best golf in order to come out on top," said Saso.

All but one of the world's Top 10 will be seeing action in Singapore and Thailand, headed by Jin Young Ko, back at No. 1 in the world rankings despite missing the season's first three legs in Florida, along with fellow Koreans world No. 5 Sei Young Kim and No. 12 Hyo Joo Kim leading the title chase.

World No. 3 Lydia Ko of New Zealand and No. 6 Daniella Kang of the US, who split top honors in the first two Florida legs, are also vying in the Singapore and Thailand events, along with multi-major winner and world No. 4 Inbee Park, No. 8 Minjee Lee of Australia, No. 9 Nasa Hataoka of Japan and Canadian No. 10 Brooke Henderson.