Phoenix Super LPG head coach Topex Robinson and former player Chris Banchero. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Chris Banchero only spent a short amount of time with Phoenix Super LPG, but he immediately carved out a role within the Fuel Masters.

"CB (Banchero) was the focal point of our defense," noted Phoenix Super LPG coach Topex Robinson.

In his five games with the Fuel Masters in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, Banchero contributed 18.0 points on 55.4% shooting, along with 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals per game.

But he opted for free agency upon the expiration of his contract, and signed with the Meralco Bolts during the holiday break. Phoenix, in a statement, wished him well, even as they said that they exhausted all efforts to retain Banchero.

Their offer, according to Phoenix, was for three years, one that "any player would envy."

The Fuel Masters opened their post-Banchero era in style on Sunday, outlasting TNT Tropang GIGA, 93-92, on a last-second game-winner by Matthew Wright. Afterward, Robinson noted that his players rose to the occasion to fill in the gap left by Banchero, particularly on the defensive end.

"Everybody was just challenged to fill up for that defensive intensity by CB," he said.

Wright, who had 27 points and 10 assists, exemplified this by anticipating TNT's final play and stealing the ball off Jayson Castro before going all the way for the go-ahead layup.

"It's everybody's effort. (Import) Dominique (Sutton) played well, also defensively, and I guess Jansen Rios really played tremendous defense this afternoon, and the rest of the other guys supporting him," he added.

Robinson said they must continue to get that sort of collective effort in order to fill in what was lost when Banchero left the team.

"Chris really was a big part of our team, and we just reminded that CB is a part of it, but not the whole of it," said the coach. "So whichever part that CB, that we lost from CB, somebody else will fill that spot."

"RJ Jazul played well, RR (Garcia) was also solid. We missed a bit of Aljun because he's still recovering from that injury, but we have a ton of guards to really help us out, and we got Billy Robles from the free agency," he added.

Jazul stepped up in a big way for Phoenix on Sunday, putting up 16 points off the bench on top of five rebounds and two assists.

"So, just trying to fill up that spot, and trying to make sure that's gonna be a collective effort," said Robinson.

The Fuel Masters return to action on Saturday against the Magnolia Hotshots.