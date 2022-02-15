Mike Nieto was brilliant in his PBA debut against NorthPort over the weekend. PBA Media Bureau

Before Mike Nieto fulfilled his family's dream of playing in the PBA, the son of former Ateneo star Jet Nieto relished the opportunity competing against future and present NBA stars while being a part of the national team program.

Nieto made his PBA debut last week and produced the most impressive performance among the Gilas players who were selected in the special draft 3 years ago as he finished with 21 points and helped Rain Or Shine to a 104-90 victory over NorthPort Batang Pier.

It was a dream come true to play on the big stage, but when it comes to the opportunity of a lifetime, Mike, who entered the PBA along with twin brother Matt, Isaac Go, Rey Suerte and Allyn Bulanadi, could not help but look back at the times when he was playing for the national squad.

Eight years ago, the team qualified for the World Under-17 Tournament in Dubai and nobody thought the young men's team would qualify.

The Batang Gilas team was an underdog in the FIBA Asia Under-16 Championship the previous year with only Richard Escoto, now seeing action for Blackwater Bossing, being the tallest player at 6-foot-4.

"Hindi kami inaasahan na papasok sa World Cup. Thankful talaga kami kay boss MVP (Manuel V. Pangilinan), boss Al Panlilio, kasi sila lang po ’yung nagtiwala na ipadala kami sa Iran to represent the Philippines," said Nieto.

"Nu’ng time na ’yun with coach Jamike (Jarin) was one of the best times of my life. At that time, pinakamalaki lang namin was Richard Escoto, who is 6-foot-4. Hind ko makakalimutan ’yun. Grabe ’yung experience na ’yun. We finished silver and we qualified for the Dubai tournament."

In the Under-16 tournament, Nieto and the rest of the Batang Gilas team faced some of the best Asian players at that time, including Rui Hachimura, the 6-foot-8 player now seeing action for the Washington Wizards.

" ’Yung match up namin na ’yun, kalaban si Rui Hachimura, grabe ’yun sa Batang Gilas, mga ka-match up namin sa position, 6-foot-7, 6-foot-8, yung China ang lalaki rin," recalled Nieto.

In the Under-17 tournament in Dubai, the competition became bigger with no less than the world's powerhouse youth teams playing, including the United States, then bannered by future NBA star Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson.

Tatum is currently the star player of the Boston Celtics while Jackson is a 6-foot-8 forward now playing for the Sacramento Kings.

"Nakalaban namin sina Jason Tatum and Josh Jackson, ngayon mga sikat na sikat na sa NBA. ’Yun talaga hanggang ngayon na kasama namin sina Jason Tatum, naka-frame pa sa kwarto nina mommy ngayon. Hindi mo na maibabalik ’yun, pero masasabi mong nakasama mo sila," said Nieto.

In the Olympic Qualifying Tournament, Nieto and the rest of the Filipinos went up against present NBA players Boban Marjanovic of the Dallas Mavericks and Nemanja Bjelica of the Miami Heat, both playing for the Serbian national team.