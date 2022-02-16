

Ginebra coach Tim Cone may have been frustrated by their 101-95 loss to Meralco but he has more pressing things to do.

The Kings have a loaded schedule, facing TNT Tropang Giga on Friday and San Miguel Beermen on Sunday.

"We don't have much time to worry about this game (Meralco). Just move forward and get set for the next time," said Cone in the PBA website. "We got a tough schedule, we got TNT and SMB."

It was Ginebra second straight defeat since bowing to Magnolia on Christmas Day, 117-94, before the conference went on a temporary break with the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases.

Ginebra is currently tied at fifth to seventh place together with Alaska and San Miguel, all with identical 3-2 records.

Cone admitted that it would have been ideal if the Kings won over the Bolts before heading to their showdown against the Tropang Giga and the Beermen.

"We were really good, and then clashed at the times when we're really bad," said Cone, referring to their game against Meralco.

But Meralco unleashed a 9-0 run to gain an 96-89 advantage in the final 2 minutes and 40 seconds.

"The bad came out in the last six, eight minutes of the game. We just didn't play very well," Cone admitted. "We rushed, we got beat defensively in ways we shouldn't have gotten beat."

But the PBA's winningest coach decided to move on.

"You know, we'll keep pushing," said Cone. "Like I said, this one will go out, and focus on TNT and San Miguel."