MMA: Miado has mixed feelings fighting Adiwang

Jeremy Miado understands that his upcoming fight with Lito Adiwang is the biggest break of his MMA career.

Not only he was lined up to fight a Team Lakay star, their fight is also included as part of ONE Championship's special anniversary fight card this March.

"I'm really surprised to be added to this card because this is not just another big event, this is the 10th year anniversary card for ONE Championship. This means so much for me as an athlete because I will be part of a historic card like this alongside some of the big names here at ONE," said Miado.

He will share the stage with the likes of ONE women's atomweight world champion "Unstoppable" Angela Lee, reigning ONE women's atomweight World Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex, ONE flyweight world champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon, and mixed martial arts legend Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson.

But Miado's break also comes at a cost as he will figure in a rare all-Filipino fight against Adiwang in a hard-hitting strawweight clash.

The news certainly left “The Jaguar” with mixed feelings as he said: "It's surprising to me because I will fight another Filipino. We are both fighting and hoisting our country's flag."

Tough as this challenge may be, Miado knows that he has no other recourse but to keep his focus and give it his all as he aims to extend his win streak to three.

"This won't be the first time that I will fight a fellow Filipino, so I'll just have to take the fight as like my other fights. I have so much respect for Adiwang, especially as he's a fellow Filipino, but I believe we will give it our all and not take this personally," he said.

Indeed, the Blaze FC strawweight champion has faced Filipinos at ONE Championship before, tasting a split decision defeat to Robin "The Ilonggo" Catalan in April 2017.

A lot has changed since then, with Miado making a strong case for himself in the loaded strawweight class as he won three of his last four fights, including a pair of triumphs over Miao Li Tao, the last of which was a scintillating second-round technical knockout.

That only heightened his confidence level to get back in action and continue his push to make it to the top five of the official rankings.

"I feel so much excitement. Since my last fight [against Senzo Ikeda] was cancelled, I have been patiently waiting for the call and I can say that I'm really 100-percent hungry to be back in action," he said.

"Those wins against Miao have really been big for me knowing the things that some people say that I only got lucky. But I proved it to everyone and to myself and my confidence is really at an all time high."

Miado, holding a 10-4 card, promises that his ONE X appearance will be one of his best to date, with him tirelessly working at the Marrok Force MMA Gym in Bangkok, Thailand alongside the Zamboanga siblings Denice and Drex.

"Since I started here in Marrok, we've polished all of my skills, from striking, wrestling, to grappling. I'm really grateful for the help that Marrok has done for me and my career," he said.

Miado is just positive that once he and Adiwang fight, this would be a perfect display of how potent Filipino fighters are at ONE Championship.

"Expect the unexpected. We're both explosive strikers and I know that Lito will also do everything to prepare for this match of ours," he said, already beaming with excitement for this all-Filipino showdown.