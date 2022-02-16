LOOK: Simone Biles is now engaged to Jonathan Owens

Photo from Simone Biles' Instagram account

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles will soon be hearing wedding bells as she is now engaged to American football player Jonathan Owens.

Biles took to Instagram to announce her engagement to the Houston Texans’ safety, which appeared to take place on Valentine’s Day.

“THE EASIEST YES,” Biles said in her caption.

“I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ,” she added.

Meanwhile, Owens also shared the same photos of his proposal to the top US gymnast, sharing that she did not have any idea of the surprise.

The sports couple crossed paths on the internet just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

Biles is one of the most decorated gymnasts in the world, amassing four gold medals in the Olympic Games aside from 19 top-podium finishes in the World Championships.