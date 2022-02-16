Jeron Teng: It's been an honor playing for Alaska

PBA star Jeron Teng on Wednesday paid tribute to his team, the Alaska Aces, which is bidding the league goodbye after 35 seasons.

"Grateful to Alaska for giving me a home for the last 4 years. It’s been an honor to play for the franchise," said the 27-year-old small forward in an Instagram post.

The post accompanied a photo of him right after the team picked him fifth overall in the 2017 Draft.

Alaska, which won 14 championships including a Grand Slam, will conclude its 35-year stay in the PBA after the Governors Cup.

Hence, Teng promised Alaska fans a conference they will remember.

"This will be our last conference as Alaska Aces, will definitely make it count!" he said.

Alaska is considered as one of the most fabled franchises in PBA history,

It won won PBA titles, including a Grand Slam in the 1996 season. Its last championship came in the 2013 PBA Commissioner's Cup, when the Aces swept Barangay Ginebra in the finals.