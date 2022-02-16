Asa Miller wraps up Olympics stint with DNF in slalom

Asa Miller of the Philippines falls during his run. Denis Balibouse, Reuters



Asa Miller registered another DNF (did not finish), this time in the men's slalom, as he concluded his campaign in the Beijing Winter Olympics at the Ice River course on Wednesday.

Miller stayed on the course for nearly 37 seconds before faltering at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing, China.

He was 1.86 seconds behind the event leader after the first gate but couldn't make it to the third.

Over 20 skiers registered DNFs in the men's slalom event, as of posting.

Johannes Strolz of Austria is leading the competition with a time of 53.92 seconds in his first run.

Miller also registered a DNF in the men's giant slalom last Sunday, slipping out of contention after just 16 seconds.

