Alaska Aces to leave PBA

MANILA, Philippines - After 35 years, the Alaska franchise will be retiring from the Philippine Basketball Association.

Team owner Fred Uytengsu made the shock announcement Wednesday morning.

"We thought long and hard before making this final decision," Uytengsu said in a statement. "However, we believe that this will allow us to focus our resources on providing affordable nutrition for Filipino families."

The ongoing Governors' Cup will be the final conference for the franchise.

Alaska joined the PBA in 1986. Over the years, they would be known as the Milkmen, the Hills Bros. Coffee Kings, and the Air Force, before switching to their current name, the Aces, in 2000.

They would become one of the most storied franchise in PBA history, winning 14 championships including a Grand Slam in the 1996 season.

Currently, the Aces have a 3-2 win-loss record in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

Below is the full statement of the Alaska franchise: