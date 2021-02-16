Why Freddie Roach wants Pacquiao to fight Ryan Garcia next

Hall-of-fame fight trainer Freddie Roach said he favored Manny Pacquiao taking on an up-and-comer such as Ryan Garcia.

Although some legends such as Erik Morales believed it would be an easy fight for Pacquiao, Roach thought otherwise.

“(The) Garcia fight? I really like that fight. I think he’s a good fighter. He’s got very good left hook,” Roach said in a Fight Hub TV interview.

“He can punch a little bit. You got to be careful with him. And that’s the key to Manny. Manny’s gotta be careful with him a little and be smart. To beat this guy, you have to do not just the ordinary things."

Pacquiao recently returned to training, apparently preparing for a match soon.

One of the opponents reportedly being considered is Garcia, who stirred things up by calling out the 8-weight division champion.

Roach said Garcia owns a mean left hook, which makes him a dangerous fighter, especially now that Pacquiao is already in his 40s.

“He has a terrific left hook. He puts people right in their ass with it. He swings a little wild with his left hook, if you think he’s out of range and he takes that distance up very, very quickly and he does with his left hook and that power, you have to be careful with him. It’s not an easy fight for anybody, even Manny,” he said.

"Manny's 42 now or 43. It might be a good time to catch him now. Manny has been inactive either. He's trying to save his country, he'll be running for president soon."

Roach said he preferred the fight take place in front of a huge crowd, similar to his high-profile matches.

“I’d like it to be in front of a lot of people. I would like to see boxing back to what it was and I just kind of pray for that every day,” he said.

