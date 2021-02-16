WATCH: Clarkson erupts for 40 points, as Jazz overpower 76ers

Watch more in iWantTFC



Utah Jazz shooting guard Jordan Clarkson exploded for 40 points off the bench in a scoring duel with Ben Simmons, as the Jazz brought down Philadelphia 76ers 134-123.

The US-based Filipino swingman lit up the Sixers, connecting 8 of 13 attempts from the 3-point range while helping the Jazz overhaul a double-digit deficit at home.

Simmons, for his part, outscored Clarkson with 42 points -- the biggest scoring night by an Australian player.

But Clarkson, whose high-scoring cameo saw the Jazz stretch their lead at the top of the Western Conference to 23-5, had the last laugh as he stretched Utah's team's unbeaten streak to 8 games.

Philadelphia has dropped 3 straight to end their four-game Western road trip.

