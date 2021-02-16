UAAP: Franz Pumaren out as head coach of Adamson Falcons



MANILA, Philippines -- After four seasons at the helm, Franz Pumaren has stepped down from his post as head coach of the Adamson University Soaring Falcons.

The university announced on Tuesday evening that Pumaren "will cease mentoring the Adamson Falcons, effective this current year."

This comes after Pumaren's contract with Adamson expired in January.

According to the university, Pumaren's decision to resign stems from his desire "to give full-time service to his constituents in his district in Quezon City." Aside from coaching the Falcons, Pumaren is also the councilor of Quezon City's 3rd District.

"The whole Adamson community would like to thank Coach Franz Pumaren for his unselfish sharing of his time and talent with the Adamson Men's Varsity Team, masterfully lifting once again the standing of the Falcons in the UAAP," the university said in a statement.

"His unique brand of coaching has carried the Falcons through several respectable finishes in the last five UAAP seasons which were considered by the Adamson community as the most electrifying Falcon seasons by far," it added.

"To Coach Franz, we will forever be grateful. We could not have pulled off the Falcon's comeback in the UAAP podium without you."

Pumaren took over the head coaching reigns in Adamson ahead of Season 79. He led the Soaring Falcons to three consecutive Final 4 appearances, but could not make a breakthrough stint to the finals.

In Season 82, the Falcons struggled, mustering a 4-10 record for a sixth place finish.

Pumaren compiled a 31-25 record in his four seasons in charge of the Falcons.

