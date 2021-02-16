NBA: Lakers' Anthony Davis facing injury layoff despite scan boost

LOS ANGELS - Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis faces a lengthy injury layoff despite a scan revealing he had not suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, ESPN reported Monday.

ESPN said Davis was unlikely to return to action before the NBA's All-Star break, due to take place from March 5-10.

Concern mounted for the 27-year-old's fitness after he limped out of Sunday's defeat to the Denver Nuggets with a recurrence of his Achilles problem.

Davis missed two games against the Oklahoma City Thunder last week with tendonosis in his right Achilles before returning to face Memphis on Friday.

A statement from the Lakers said Davis had undergone an MRI scan on Monday that revealed no sign of a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

"Davis will miss tomorrow's game vs. Minnesota, and will be further evaluated by team doctors upon his return to Los Angeles," the Lakers said.

The team did not give a likely timetable for his return, but ESPN suggested he faced "two to three weeks" on the sidelines.

Any long-term injury to Davis would deal a hammer blow to the Lakers' hopes of defending their NBA crown.

Davis, who joined the Lakers in 2019, played a pivotal role in the team's march to the franchise's 17th NBA championship.

So far this season, Davis has averaged 22.5 points per game in 23 appearances.

