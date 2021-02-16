MMA: Zamboanga predicts bright future for Victoria Lee

Victoria Lee, 16, will make her ONE Championship debut on February 26. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Teenage fighting sensation Victoria "The Prodigy" Lee has yet to make her debut in ONE Championship, but Filipina star Denice Zamboanga is already anticipating a bright future for the younger fighter.

Lee is the younger sibling of ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee and ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee. Still only 16 years old, she will make her first appearance at the ONE Circle on February 26 when she faces off against Thailand's Sunisa "Thunderstorm" Srisen at ONE: Fists of Fury.

"I think Victoria, coming from a renowned fighting family, is destined to become a world champion like her older brother and sister," said Zamboanga. "She's got a good camp, and her future looks bright."

"This fight against Sunisa is going to be a good match," she further predicted. "Victoria is so young and talented, while Sunisa has some experience."

ONE Championship announced Lee's signing to the promotion late last year. No less than chairman Chatri Sityodtong touted the teenage star's potential and stressed that her young age should be no hindrance.

Zamboanga won't deny that she is impressed by the younger Lee's skills, especially given her age and experience.

"When I was 16, I haven't even started martial arts yet," said Zamboanga, the No. 1 ranked contender in the atomweight division. "She's got a fantastic running start, and I have no doubt she will go far."

"When it comes to mixed martial arts and fighting, I don't think age matters. It's all about skill and capability, strength, technique," she added. "With her support system and resources available to her, she's going to be a strong contender."

"I believe she can smash all of her opponents, even if they are older than her," Zamboanga predicted.

In the main event of ONE: FISTS OF FURY, reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Ilias Ennahachi defends his world title against multiple-time Lumpinee Stadium world champion "The Kicking Machine" Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Also seeing action on the card is kickboxing legend Giorgio "The Doctor" Petrosyan, and reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon.

Related video: