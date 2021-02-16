Jalen Green's best game of G League season powers Ignite to 4th straight win

Jalen Green (4) of Team Ignite is defended by Nico Mannion (2) of the Santa Cruz Warriors on February 10, 2021 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida. File photo. Juan Ocampo, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Filipino-American guard Jalen Green registered his best game of the NBA G League season so far, towing Team Ignite to a 97-90 trump over the Iowa Wolves on Monday at the Disney World complex in Orlando (Tuesday morning in Manila).

Green scored a season-best 22 points on an efficient 5-of-11 clip, while adding six rebounds and five assists, also season-best marks. This was the third straight 20-point outing for the 19-year-old, who is projected to be a lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Rookie Draft.

Team Ignite improved to 4-0 in the G League season, while the Wolves dropped to 0-4.

Watch more in iWantTFC

But Iowa threatened to grab its first win at Ignite's expense, taking a 74-67 lead after three quarters. They pushed their lead to double digits, 78-67, with under 11 minutes to play.

Daishen Nix and Jonathan Kuminga conspired to bring Ignite back into the game. Kuminga, who struggled with his shooting in the game, nailed the floater that knotted the count at 85 with 4:30 left. Nix then drilled the go-ahead triple with under four minutes to go for an 88-85 count.

Ignite held the Wolves off from there, with Green's layup with 12 seconds to go ending Iowa's hopes of a comeback.

Kuminga, Ignite's leading scorer coming into the game, made just three of 13 field goals for seven points along with seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

Nix finished with eight points, five boards, and four dimes, while Donta Hall added 12 points and veteran point guard Jarrett Jack scored 10.

Tyler Cook led Iowa with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Related video: