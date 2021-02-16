Basketball: House grants Philippine citizenship to Ange Kouame

MANILA, Philippines -- The House of Representatives on Tuesday unanimously approved the bill that grants Philippine citizenship to Ateneo de Manila University center Ange Kouame.

Voting 210-0-0, the House of Representatives approved on the third and final reading House Bill 8632, thus paving the way for the Ivory Coast-born Kouame to play for the Philippines.

Kouame has played two seasons for the Ateneo Blue Eagles. In Season 82, he averaged 12.5 points, 11.79 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.86 blocks per game while shooting 53.7% from the field. That season, the Blue Eagles completed a perfect 16-0 campaign in the UAAP with Kouame as their defensive anchor.

Even before his naturalization was approved at the House, Kouame had already trained with the Philippine national team, to help in their preparations for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifying windows in November 2020 and again in February 2021.

Kouame "will be a great addition to Philippine basketball and the Philippine sporting community," according to Rep. Robbie Puno who filed the measure.

Puno is also the vice-chairman of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

The bill will now be transmitted to the Philippine Senate. A counterpart bill was filed by Sen. Sonny Angara in October 2020.

Kouame would follow in the footsteps of Marcus Douthit and Andray Blatche as naturalized players for the Philippines.

