Photo from PNVF

The Philippine men's national volleyball team arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday for a 10-day training camp, staged in partnership with the Chinese Taipei Volleyball Association.

Coach Odjie Mamon is heading the team's training camp that will include tune-up matches with top Taiwanese professional clubs such as Taipower, Win+Streak, Taichung Apollo and TFMI Falcon in the cities of Kaohsiung, Taichung and Tauyuan.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) will determine the final composition of the national team that will compete in Cambodia for the Southeast Asian Games from May 5 to 17.

"It will be a comprehensive and active training camp for our men’s pool from where we will pick our national team for Cambodia," PNVF president Ramon "Tats" Suzara said.

The members of the pool are Jade Disquitado, Lloyd Josafat, Rex Intal, Rwenzmel Taguibolos, Leo Ordiales, Joshua Umandal, Vince Lorenzo, Jay Rack de la Noche, Madzlan Gampong, Kim Dayandante, Jelex Mendiola, Vince Mangulabnan, Edward Camposano, Jayvee Sumagaysay and Noel Kampton.

Joining Mamon are assistant coach Rommel John Abella, strength and conditioning coach Miggy Samonte, trainer Mark Alfafara and team manager Jerome Guhit.

The pool, Suzara said, will have another training camp with V.League Division I team Panasonic Panthers in April in Osaka, Japan.