UAAP: UE stuns NU in boys' volleyball

University of the East emerged triumphant over Nazareth School of National University in UAAP boys' volleyball. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- University of the East (UE) made a statement on Tuesday with a 25-22, 25-23, 27-25 victory over defending champion Nazareth School of National University (NU) in the UAAP Season 85 boys' volleyball tournament at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Outside hitter Jan Macam provided the muscle in the Junior Warriors' offense and eventually closed the match with a cross-court kill.

"Katulad lang nung sinabi ko sa umpisa, one at a time. Hindi naman kailangan magmadali; kailangan pag-isipan lahat ng gagawin para makuha namin 'yung goal namin na manalo," UE head coach Raffy Mosuela shared.

"Nung nakita nila na nag-e-error na 'yung kalaban (nung first set), siyempre tumaas na iyung kumpiyansa ng mga bata. Though, 'yung isang outside hitter ko, siya lang naman nag-ja-jump serve, sabi ko 'Diskarte mo.' Hindi na ko magsasabi na kung saang area niya dadalhin 'yung bola. It just so happened na nagkaroon naman ng errors 'yung kalaban," he added.

Tied at 25-all in the final set, Roland Llorente sent UE into its second match point with a finish on a combination play. Macam then pulled through with the kill to end the contest after one hour and 16 minutes.

"Actually si Macam, very sincere siya talaga. 'Yung two years nga na hindi nakalaro, nakita ko 'yung potential niya at desidido talaga. Tingin ko, hinihingi niya 'yung bola talaga para manalo," Mosuela spoke of his Grade 11 student-athlete's confidence.

University of Santo Tomas also protected its clean 2-0 record after taking care of Ateneo de Manila High School in the following match in straight sets, 25-14, 25-8, 25-9.

Raquim Aceron and Adamson University then closed the day with a similar rout of De La Salle Zobel, 25-11, 25-7, 25-7, to barge into the winning column in fourth place at 1-1.