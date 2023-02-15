The FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws are still in the hunt for a Final 4 spot in UAAP Season 85. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University (FEU)-Diliman bucked the early exit of VJ Pre to turn back University of Santo Tomas (UST), 98-75, in the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre on Wednesday.

The comfortable result kept the Baby Tamaraws on track for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4.

Pre suffered an ankle sprain a minute into the game and did not return to action. But the Baby Tamaraws overcame his absence by out-scoring the Tiger Cubs, 25-10, in the second period to build a 53-32 halftime lead and never looked back.

"At least nag-step up yung mga bigs na kapalitan ni VJ," said FEU coach Allan Albano.

Kirby Mongcopa played a huge role in the Baby Tamaraws' eighth win with 28 points, six rebounds, five steals, and four assists.

"Ang sabi ni coach, kapag kulang kami, kailangan lahat kami mag-step up. hindi lang mga bigs, pati mga guards. Kailangan mag-trabaho kami," said Mongcopa.

FEU kept within striking distance of titleholder Nazareth School of National University and Adamson University in the three-way race on top.

UST, which dropped to 4-6, failed to capitalize on the result of the first game that would have given the Tiger Cubs solo fourth in the standings.

JP Pangilinan had 29 points, eight boards, five steals, and two assists while Charles Bucsit was the other UST player in double digits with 11 points.

University of the East (UE) weathered a De La Salle-Zobel fightback from 23 points down to fashion out a stunning 82-77 win and snap a four-game slide.

The Junior Archers have now lost two in a row and fell to 4-6.

Vhon Roldan scattered 17 of his 27 points in the first half and had nine rebounds and two steals to lead the Junior Warriors to their second win in 10 games to move up to seventh place.

"Yung goal namin is yung mapataas yung ranking namin ngayon," said Roldan.

A Laguna native who is in his final season with UE, Roldan hopes to help his team to pick up more wins in the last four matches to build up something for next season.

The Junior Archers rallied from a 28-51 deficit to move within 77-81 on a Rhyle Melencio dunk and a Kieffer Alas triple, but the Junior Warriors were able to hold on, with Roldan's split from the foul line in the final 13 seconds enough to seal the deal.

"Siguro naging motivation sa mga bata, 'yung endgame po kami nawawala. Sign of maturity, 'yun po ang dine-develop po namin as coaches," said UE assistant mentor Hector Serrano.

Melencio put up massive numbers of 26 points and 20 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the tournament and had five blocks, while Alas chipped in 22 points, seven boards, and four assists for De La Salle-Zobel.

The Scores:

First Game

UE (82) -- Roldan 27, Bagro 14, Duque 13, Gatchalian 11, Flores 5, Malonzo 5, De Leon 3, Gragasin 2, V. Reyes 2, Arcega 0, F. Reyes 0, Caldit 0, Morales 0.

DLSZ (77) -- Melencio 26, Alas 22, Dimaano 9, San Agustin 9, Melecio 7, Chang 2, John 2, Pabellano 0, Espina 0, Sta. Maria 0, Legaspi 0.

Quarterscores: 27-15, 51-28, 70-54, 82-77

Second Game

FEU-D (98) -- Mongcopa 28, Felipe 23, Cabonilas 13, Miranda 10, Pasaol 7, Pascual 5, Daa 5, Salangsang 3, Burgos 2, Pre 2, Cabigting 0, Castillejos 0, Herbito 0.

UST (75) -- Pangilinan 29, Bucsit 11, Buenaflor 9, Manding 7, Llemit 5, Zanoria 5, Esteban 4, Tesocan 3, Ayon 2, Jumao-as 0, Velasquez 0.

Quarterscores: 28-22, 53-32, 70-55, 98-75

