Spikers’ Turf: VNS upsets Air Force in thriller

Photo from Spikers' Turf media bureau

MANILA -- VNS humbled Philippine Air Force in a thrilling 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23 victory in the Spikers' Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena.

Several VNS players pulled their acts together to upset the Airmen with Pemie Bagalay leading the pack with 17 points aside from 29 excellent receptions.

Noy Pedrosa also had a solid performance, churning out a career-high 15 points.

Ron Medalla and Russel Fronda added 10 points apiece for VNS, which secured its second straight win to improve to 3-2 for solo fifth.

"Magaling talaga 'yung kalaban namin kasi mga veterans 'yan. Sa amin si Pemie at Ron lang, kaya ayun nag-aadjust pa rin kami sa attacks namin. Nagsubok kaming makipagsabayan at maganda naman 'yung naging results," said Griffins head coach Ralph Ocampo.

With the VNS ahead by just two late in the third frame, 23-21, Airmen's Ranran Abdilla hammered in a down-the-line spike which was later on ruled as outside after a challenge call. Pedrosa then denied Abdilla at the net to get the set.

Another challenge from VNS gave them a crucial advantage as Bagalay’s outside hit was overturned after a review confirmed a ball touch from Air Force's blocker.

Abdilla had a game-high 25 points while Rodolfo Labrado chipped in 11 points for the Air Force, which lost Ruben Inaudito midway through the game due to a left foot injury.

The Airmen fell to 1-4 at ninth place, just ahead of cellar-dweller National University-Archipelago.