SEA Games medalists to be honored in PSA Awards

MANILA, Philippines -- The country's gold medal winners in the 31st Southeast Asian Games will be recognized with citations in the Philippine Sportswriters Association's (PSA) Annual Awards Night on March 6 at the Diamond Hotel grand ballroom.

Boxing Olympians Eumir Felix Marcial and Rogen Ladon, together with triple gold winners Ana Nualla and Sean Aranar of dancesports, and the Gilas Pilipinas women’s team are among those to be cited with the special award given out by the oldest media organization in the country.

The Philippines bagged 52 gold medals in Hanoi to finish in fourth place during the biennial meet.

Olympians Hidilyn Diaz, EJ Obiena, and Carlos Yulo, along with other SEA Games gold medal winners Rubilen Amit, Meggie Ochoa, Carlo Biado, Johan Chua, and Vanessa Sarno will not receive citations, and instead get higher awards during the gala night.

Yulo, Obiena, Amit, Biado, Chua, Ochoa, and Sarno are part of the group to be feted with major awards, while Diaz gets the distinction as the PSA Athlete of the Year for the second straight time.

Other individuals to be cited outside of the SEA Games gold medalists are Chezka Centeno, Marie Antoinette San Diego, Efren Bagamasbad, Ronald Lomotos, Philippine Navy Standard Insurance, Philippine pencak silat team, Letran Knights basketball team, Joyce Reboton, Dottie Ardina, Rianne Malixi, Kaizen dela Serna, Andrico Mahilum, Mark Julius Rodelas, and Sandi Abahan.

Entities receiving the same award are Philippine National Volleyball Federation, and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

Earlier announced as part of the honor roll were tennis prodigy Alex Eala for the President’s Award and the late track great Lydia De Vega, who will be inducted in the PSA Hall of Fame.