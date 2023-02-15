PVL: Valdez not surprised at Creamline's strong start

Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez. PVL Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Creamline Cool Smashers have not missed a beat in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference even with their captain and ace spiker Alyssa Valdez on the sidelines.

Valdez is still recovering from a knee injury that she sustained in their last game of the PVL Reinforced Conference last December, yet the Cool Smashers are off to a perfect 3-0 start in the All-Filipino tournament.

With setter Jia de Guzman pulling the strings, Creamline has swept all of their games so far. Their most impressive victory came on Tuesday, when they demolished sister team Choco Mucho, 25-18, 25-13, 25-14, in just an hour and 25 minutes.

For Valdez, it's not surprising to see the Cool Smashers perform at a high level even without her on the floor.

"Of course, I've been watching them sa sideline talaga, and I've seen how they prepared and worked smarter this conference," the three-time PVL Most Valuable Player told ABS-CBN News after the match.

"All I can say is they really deserve what they're getting right now. Tsaka talagang pinaghirapan talaga nila 'yung mga ginagalaw nila. Kaya parang mas smooth, fluid talaga 'yung galaw nila sa court," she added.

The Cool Smashers were sensational against Choco Mucho, putting up 52 kills to only 23 for the Flying Titans. Three players reached double digits: Michele Gumabao, Celine Domingo, and Jema Galanza.

It was Galanza who set the tone for the comfortable win, with nine points in the opening set as she repeatedly overpowered the Choco Mucho blocks. Even the Creamline reserves got in on the act, as the blowout nature of the game allowed Sherwin Meneses to give playing time to Risa Sato, Rizza Mandapat, Rose Vargas, and Pau Soriano.

Valdez did not expect that they would make such quick work of the Flying Titans, noting that they are a veteran team with talented players as well. But she gave full credit to her teammates -- notably de Guzman -- for how they implemented their game plan to the letter.

"We know how 'yung composure din ng Choco Mucho, and we know na sobrang composed team din sila. Veterans na rin, in terms of playing. They have all the experience also," said Valdez.

"But we're just really happy din na maganda 'yung nilaro ng bawat isa talaga, from the first six down to our bench players. So lalo na 'to [de Guzman], pinapagalaw niya talaga lahat. So I believe talagang, nagulat din kami. But we're very, very happy na maganda 'yung pagkapanalo namin," she added.

Creamline will look to go 4-0 on Saturday against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.