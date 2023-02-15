Creamline setter Jia de Guzman. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- As impressive as Creamline has been in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference, their star setter believes they have plenty to work on and improve as they continue their campaign.

The Cool Smashers improved to 3-0 on Tuesday after a 25-18, 25-13, 25-14 demolition of sister team Choco Mucho, putting them in sole possession of the No. 1 spot in the league standings. Even with ace spiker Alyssa Valdez sidelined by a knee injury, Creamline has yet to drop a set in the conference.

Leading the way in their win over the Flying Titans was veteran setter Jia de Guzman, who was credited with 25 excellent sets while helping the Cool Smashers register 52 kills in the match.

"[I'm] very happy kasi everyone's really stepping up," said de Guzman, who also had two points in their win. "If merong isang nahihirapan maka-puntos, everyone is there to cover, to help. Kahit hindi sa akin manggaling 'yung second ball, everyone knows how to set."

"We still miss having Ate Ly inside the court. But at the same time, we know na as a team kailangan namin mag-level up pa ng laro para makuha rin 'yung following games na darating," she added.

Indeed, de Guzman believes that their game against Choco Mucho only exposed the things that Creamline needs to work on.

She zeroed in on their errors: the Cool Smashers committed 10 errors in the opening sets that allowed the Flying Titans to hang around. Creamline cleaned up their act the rest of the way and gave up a combined nine errors in the next two sets.

"We still have 'yung mga unforced errors namin that we have to control better. We made a lot of service errors in the first set, a lot of miscommunications in the following set," said de Guzman.

"Maraming beses kaming nagbabanggaan kasi you know, sa utak kasi namin, we all just wanna keep moving. Minsan nawawala 'yung communication kaya nagbabanggaan kami in the attempt to get a ball," she added.

De Guzman herself was part of such a miscue, colliding with libero Kyla Atienza in the second set.

"That's something na we want to improve also," she said.

But for the most part, de Guzman is thrilled that their work in training is translating to their in-game performances. The Cool Smashers had five days to prepare for their showdown against Choco Mucho, and their readiness was in full display on Tuesday night.

"We didn't know naman if they were going to make any adjustments for us. Wala, hindi rin naman kami nagpabaya ng basta-basta," said de Guzman. "They're still a strong team, Coach Dante [Alinsunurin] is a very good coach."

"Even before naman, Choco Mucho was very good defensively. They know us, they know how we play. So hindi rin kami pwedeng mag-relax when it comes to playing with them," she added.

Creamline has won all of its matches against Choco Mucho ever since the Flying Titans entered the PVL in the 2019 season, a perfect 8-0 record.

